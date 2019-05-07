Even before Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie announced their separation and impending divorce, there were rumors that he and Jennifer Aniston were reconciling. That kind of talk really never went away throughout his and Jolie’s nearly 12-year relationship, and it has been especially prevalent since Aniston and her most recent partner, Justin Theroux, split up more than a year ago and Pitt has resurfaced in the dating world. That, and the fact that it seems to still sell grocery store checkout-stand magazines. Up until this point, however, neither celebrity has addressed this gossip.

When a very brave person asked Pitt about it, though, he finally broke his silence on the matter. While Pitt was out and about in Los Angeles, a member of the paparazzi came up to him and boldly asked, per Entertainment Tonight , “Everyone wants to know, are you and Jen getting back [together]?” Pitt’s reply? “Oh, my God.” The actor gracefully then backed out of the conversation, telling the guy, “All right, have a good one,” before jumping into his car to escape questions like that for the rest of time.

Apparently, Pitt is as sick of hearing about it as most of us are at this point. How many more covers can InTouch possibly get out of this storyline?

And yet, if whispers are to be believed, Pitt and Aniston do still talk to each other. “Jen and Brad have remained friends and have spoken with each other quite a few times since they both became single. They are friends and have supported each other through some tough times,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “They’ve come so far since their marriage and plan to stay friends for life. There are truly no hard feelings between them.”

As for Aniston’s love life at the moment, she recently talked about how she’s not rushing to jump into another relationship. “Am I on OkCupid? No. I have zero time, to be honest,” she told Harper’s Bazaar . “My focus has been on the show, so dating has not been one of my first priorities,” she said. “I feel like whatever [romance] looks like, it will present itself, and it’s not about seeking it out, you know?” For everyone sincerely worried about their chances at finding true love, don’t worry: It sounds like Aniston and Pitt are doing just fine in their respective single lives.