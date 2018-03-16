Ever since Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie announced they were getting a divorce, speculation on their status throughout the process has abounded. There have been rumors touching on everything from the actor's dating life to the future of his wine estate with Jolie, Miraval. While the only people who know for sure what's happening with their marriage and divorce are Jolie and Pitt, there are some rumors floating around out there that have already been debunked. Take a look below.

Brad Pitt is celibate

It was recently reported by The Sun that Pitt is abstaining from sex for one year to work on himself, but E! News claims that's not true.

Brad Pitt Is Studying the Kabbalah With Help From Demi Moore

This is another lie, according to E! News , as is the suggestion that the pair are currently on bad terms.

Brad Pitt Sees His Kids Less Than Angelina Jolie

This one is true, allegedly, as the pair's six children are currently living with Jolie, so naturally she spends more time with them. What isn't true, though, is that it's because things are contentious, as Gossip Cop points out . Pitt apparently sees his six kids more now than he did before he and Jolie separated. Plus, Jolie bought a house close to the one they previously shared so the kids wouldn't be far from their dad, as The Daily Mail reported last May.

Jennifer Aniston Has Met Pitt and Jolie's Kids

The same In Touch report about Pitt seeing his kids less drops a subtle bombshell that Jolie became more uncooperative since Jennifer Aniston “met the kids by happenstance.” According to Gossip Cop, though, that is false. Plus, a source close to them told E! News, "They do text from time to time and have exchanged a few words over the years, but there's nothing beyond that at this point. [Aniston] wishes Brad well, but that was a lifetime ago and they were both very different people back then." There's no basis to the rumor that their kids want to live with Aniston either, as Gossip Cop reported .

George Clooney Is Trying to Reunite Brad and Jen

Pitt and Aniston show no signs of getting back together any time soon, even though New Idea reported that Clooney is facilitating it. The article presented a fictional dinner with Pitt, Sean Penn, Bradley Cooper, Laura Dern, and Clooney as proof, however, Clooney wasn't even at the restaurant when the rest of them had dinner according to Gossip Cop . Sorry, Jen and Brad shippers.

