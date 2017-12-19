Honestly, perhaps we'd be a bit more concerned if Brad Pitt wasn't dating around a little bit at this point. He's single and has been separated from Angelina Jolie for more than a year. He is still literally one of the most desired men in the world even if he turned 54 yesterday. Okay, maybe even if you're Brad Pitt, it can be scary to put yourself back out there ( as we all know , just being Brad Pitt don't impress some women much), but it is a natural step everyone has to take at some point after a breakup. On the flip side, he's also not jumping too fast into anything too seriously (and, Pitt's highly documented relationship history does have him as something of a serial monogamist). It all seems quite healthy, at least according to the picture painted by anonymous "industry sources" who talked to People .

“In a sense, this split was good for Brad because he sized himself up and realized there had to be changes," the source told the mag.

As for the dating, the source added, “He has been going out but there is nothing serious in the dating area at all, nothing to speak of at this point." The source characterizes the situation as "casually dating."

Pitt has been linked by tabloids to a number of famous women since the split, but most of those alleged romances seem to have been little more than fan-fiction. Kate Hudson has laughed off reports that she had a fling with Pitt earlier this year. Recent rumors he was seeing Jennifer Lawrence were quickly squashed. Rumored dates with Sienna Miller also seemed to be the work of gossip page fabulists. So if you took seriously reports that he was seeing Ella Purnell, the 21-year-old actress who played a younger version of Angelina Jolie's title character in Maleficent , well, that's really your own fault.

Pitt has really only opened up about the split and his new life as a single dad at length once in a cover interview with GQ Style . "For me this period has really been about looking at my weaknesses and failures and owning my side of the street," he said at the time. He revealed that he was trying to kick his reliance on alcohol and marijuana, listening to a lot of Frank Ocean, and that he'd taken up sculpting. "There's a lot of manual labor, which is good for me right now," he said.

The subject of dating post-separation wasn't breached, but he didn't sound like a man ready to jump headfirst back into the dating pool. So, it's good that maybe he's put enough of his demons behind him now to at least think about it.

Pitt has also kept busy with his film career both in front of and behind the camera. Filming on sci-fi flick Ad Astra has wrapped, and World War Z 2 has been announced. He's also producing a Lewis & Clark miniseries and that movie where Christian Bale plays Dick Cheney amongst other projects. Of course, he's also keeping up his fatherly duties; Pitt and Jolie are on amicable terms as they move through the divorce and try to coordinate time so that both parents can see their six children.