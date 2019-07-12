Lately, Brad Pitt has been feeling old . And while that may mean you'll be seeing less of him on-screen—he recently characterized Hollywood as "a younger man's game"—it hasn't stopped the spritely 55-year-old from giving it his all on the press tour for his most recent film, Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood , which hits theaters on July 26.

On Thursday, Pitt attended a photo call for the film in Beverly Hills with Tarantino and costars Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio . And yet, even after they posed for group shots, Pitt apparently still hadn't had his fill of time in the spotlight. So, when it came time for Robbie to pose solo, he took matters into his own hands—which is to say he began leaping around in front of the camera.

Pinterest Brad Pitt leaping in front of Margot Robbie during the photo call for *Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood" at the Four Seasons hotel in Los Angeles on July 11, 2019. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

After recovering from the shock, Robbie appears to have made a lazy attempt at flying herself. To be fair, at this point, she may simply be a bit exhausted by her attention-hogging her male costars; despite her prominent role as Sharon Tate, Robbie had noticeably fewer lines in the film than Pitt and DiCaprio, who both played fictional characters. (Tarantino recently—and controversially—snapped at a reporter who pointed out as much at a news conference following a screening of the film at the Cannes Film Festival.)

Somehow, amidst all the action, Pitt managed to hold onto his signature newsboy cap. He also ended up flashing the tattoo that's reportedly based on several scribbles that his ex-wife Angelina Jolie once drew on his lower back.

Pitt, who also recently showcased his stamina by romping around Venice , had still more energy to spare over the course of of the afternoon. From the look of it, the actor managed to have some fun with DiCaprio, too.

