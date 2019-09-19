Over the past few weeks, Brad Pitt has been on a promotional tour for his new film, Ad Astra , and in that short time, it has already yielded an embarrassment of riches. On September 16th, GQ published a cover shoot and accompanying profile with the star, and it went viral instantly. The photos, shot by Lachlan Bailey, spread like wildfire on Twitter. It seems simple to us: Brad Pitt is extremely attractive, and people like to gaze upon him. But apparently he’s flummoxed by the attention.

At the Ad Astra premiere Wednesday, intrepid Entertainment Tonight reporter Keltie Knight asked Pitt how he felt about “breaking the internet,” in the spirit of Kim Kardashian West (Pitt also recently opened up about his friendship with her husband, Kanye West ). Pitt was not familiar with the term.

Knight proceeded to show Pitt a number of fan reactions to his photoshoot, including a tweet reading "55 looks good on him. Lordt!"

"What is lordt?," the actor replied, laughing.

"I am so un-savvy with the ol' internet,” he added. “But great, good, good fun!"

In the accompanying GQ profile by Zach Baron, Pitt spoke about his craft, his work with production company Plan B (they’ve produced instant-classics like Moonlight ) and a bit about what his life has been like following a turbulent divorce from Angelina Jolie .

"Oh, man, I've gone through everything. Like, I cling to religion. I grew up with Christianity. Always questioned it, but it worked at times," he said. "And then when I got on my own, I completely left it and I called myself agnostic. Tried a few spiritual things but didn't feel right. Then I called myself an atheist for a while, just kind of being rebellious. I wasn't really. But I kinda labeled myself that for a while. It felt punk rock enough. And then I found myself coming back around to just belief in—I hate to use the word spirituality, but just a belief in that we're all connected.”

He also described fame “as being that lone gazelle out on the plain. And the tigers, you know, they're in there. They're in the grass. And you've lost the herd. You're not connected to the herd anymore. And it's that. It is that loss of privacy. And being hunted.

“But,” he concluded. “It has its perks too.”