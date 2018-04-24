When thinking of modern-day lifestyle gurus, you probably think Martha Stewart , Oprah Winfrey , and Gwyneth Paltrow . Now, joining the ranks of the Os and Goops of the world is one Britney Spears , who announced this week the launch of her own namesake lifestyle brand.

According to WWD , Spears has partnered with retail branding company Epic Rights to create a collection of fashion apparel, hair care, accessories, exercise gear, and electronics, set to debut sometime in spring of 2019. Godney fans can only hope that the Brit-branded merch will help them live their lives in accordance with the pop star's highly inspirational Instagram feed.

"I am excited to collaborate with Epic Rights to create a new contemporary lifestyle collection," Spears said in a statement, per WWD , while manager Larry Rudolph added, "We see this new lifestyle collection as Britney's next step in connecting with her legions of loyal fans around the globe. Sharing her style and fashion sense through products she has developed is a testament to her authenticity as well as her commitment to and appreciation of the fans that have made it all possible."

This isn't Spears's first foray into branded merch. Besides the millions of albums and concert tees she's sold over the years, the 36-year-old also auctioned off a hand-painted floral masterpiece last year. The $10,000 in profits from its sale — to none other than Robin Leach — benefited the shooting victims of October 2017's deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas. More recently, Kenzo announced in March that Spears would be the face of its La Collection Memento N°2 campaign; after all, she is "certainly an icon and the quintessential queen of denim," as the brand noted in a press release at the time.

