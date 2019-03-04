Two whole decades ago, Brooklyn Beckham was born unto David and Victoria Beckham . At the time of his birth, no one knew Brooklyn would turn out to be a photographer and front-row regular at Fashion Week, but you know the Beckhams are going to go all out for his birthday celebrations. Naturally, the Beckhams have wished their oldest a happy birthday on Instagram (and will likely share more snaps of their celebration as the day goes on), but there is one element of Brooklyn's birthday that seems to have come as a bit of a shock for the family.

Yes, Brooklyn officially turned 20 years old on March 4, and yet, no one in his family seems to believe that their baby boy is so grown. Just about every Beckham from Posh Spice to her youngest son, Cruz, have expressed their disbelief at Brooklyn's age on Instagram.

"Happy Birthday @brooklynbeckham x I can’t believe you are 20 today!" Victoria wrote as the caption for a photo of Brooklyn as a baby. "I couldn’t be prouder of the man you have become, you really are everything to us all, we love you more than you could ever know 💙 kisses and happy happy birthday xxxx 💙💙💙💙" she continued.

She later repeated that she "Can’t believe he is 20 today" in another snap she shared of the two of them posing together. In all fairness, it is hard to believe that the passage of time has been so swift that Posh and Becks share such a grown-up son.

Cruz shared a photo of his big brother wearing his school uniform from many years ago, and also added that he "can’t believe you are 20!" in the caption of his post on Instagram.

Likewise, Brooklyn's younger brother Romeo shared his disbelief that his brother has arrived at his 20th year of life in an Instagram photo of the two of them.

His dad, on the other hand, shared a photo of the two of them on the soccer field. "20 years ago today this little man came into our lives ... We couldn’t be prouder of the man he has grown up to become and the passion he has for everything he does... We love you Bust happy birthday big boy ♥️ " David wrote in the caption.

Of course, Brooklyn's girlfriend, Hana Cross, also honored her boyfriend's birthday on Instagram. "2 peas in a pod! ❤️Happy Birthday baby I Love you endlessly!🌹," she wrote in the caption, but at least she didn't express any disbelief at the fact that Brooklyn is now 20 years old.

And Brooklyn celebrated his own special day by paying homage to both of his parents with a throwback photo of the three of them, long before he turned 20 years old.

