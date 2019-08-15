The last time Cameron Diaz starred in a film was in 2014 when she appeared in a remake of Annie , but according to the actress and sources close to her, she wouldn't have it any other way.

After reports last year suggested that she had retired from acting completely, Diaz clarified that she isn't turning away from the cameras forever, she just enjoys her downtime so much that she doesn't feel the need to get back on set any time soon.

“I started [experiencing fame] when I was 22, so 25 years ago that’s a long time,” she told InStyle . “I’ve given more than half of my life to the public. I feel it’s okay for me to take time for myself now to reorganize and choose how I want to come [back] into the world. I don’t miss performing.”

And even though she initially joked last year that she's been doing "literally nothing," that statement is not exactly true: Diaz came out of "semi-retirement" earlier this year to support her Charlie's Angels co-star Lucy Liu during her acceptance of her very own Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The actress has also written two wellness books and appeared at the Goop Summit to talk about her role in that landscape. "At this point, I’ve done so much, I feel fulfilled with the adventures I’ve sought out in my life," Diaz told InStyle . "I’m in a great place, and the world is so different now too. The mid-1990s are an era that will never exist again. I’m just so grateful that I got to witness and partake in it."

Diaz also married Benji Madden in January 2015 (making her Nicole Richie 's sister-in-law), and according to sources close to the actress, she's never been happier to be married. She even confirmed as much in her InStyle interview saying, "Getting married to him was the best thing that ever happened to me. My husband’s the best. He’s the greatest human being, and he’s my great partner."

“They talk things out, feel like friends, yet have a wonderful romance. They have grown together, and in some ways, he has been a rock for her,” a source also told People . “Benji is a good man, smart, deep and honest.”

So, for those still wondering if they'll ever get a glimpse at Diaz in the spotlight or on the big screen again in the near future, you probably shouldn't hold your breath. The retired, married life seems to suit her just fine.

