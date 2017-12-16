Call it an early holiday present—Victoria's Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel is pregnant with her second child, which she announced on her Instagram on Friday. "Christmas came early..👼🏼#2," she captioned a picture of herself beatifically holding her belly in an off-the-shoulder green dress, posing on a garden path. As some fans have deduced, this announcement makes it likely that she was pregnant while walking in the Victoria's Secret fashion show . She wouldn't be the first model to do so— Irina Shayk took the runway with a baby bump just last year while carrying her daughter with Bradley Cooper. There's also a long line of women who have returned to the VSFS post-baby , including Swanepoel herself, who opened this year's show after missing out the year prior.

This is her second child with her fiancé Hermann Nicoli; the two share son Anacã, born October 2016, and became engaged August 2015 after nearly 10 years of dating, per Us Weekly .

Attending this past May's Met Gala—her first as a mom—Swanepoel told W that motherhood hadn't really affected her understated fashion choices. "My style has not changed much," she said, adding that her beauty routine has seen the biggest overhaul. "While breast feeding I use a lot less, and all natural. But other than that, no different than my usual little eyeliner, little brow, and a little matte lip."

Don't be surprised if this next baby further cuts into her morning routine, as well. Talking with People about her son this past August, Swanepoel predicted, “He’s been so sweet and been so good. Everybody is like, ‘You’re so blessed with a good baby.’ I feel like the next one will be a terror just to remind me.” In the same interview, she spoke about the, for her,natural progression from pregnant woman to woman-with-the-body-of-a-supermodel: “I was actually surprised how quickly the body can go back. We’re amazing creatures."

