Cara Delevingne: legendary high fashion muse , Young Adult novelist , dedicated activist, occasional musician , fantasy television actress , and, now, devious prankster. For the next step in her ever-twisting and multifaceted career, the British supermodel is following in the footsteps of Ashton Kutcher and Allen Funt by hosting and producing her own practical joke television series for the short form video platform Quibi.

Delevingne's is the latest in a string of high-profile programming announcements for the new streaming service. Founded by former Disney chairmen Jeffrey Katzenberg and helmed by former Republican Presidential candidate and eBay chief Meg Whitman, Quibi will specialize in quick, bite-sized programming meant to be watched on mobile devices. Just last week, they announced that fashion designer Alexander Wang will host a talk show set in a bathroom . Chrissy Teigen, Justin Timberlake, Zac Efron, and Guillermo Del Toro, among others, are also set to be working on content.

In this particular program, Delevingne will be joined by an all-female band of fellow practical jokers as they attempt all manner of mayhem while, according to Deadline , "putting themselves in unwieldy and unpredictable situations in the process."

"I am so excited to be partnering with such a revolutionary streaming service like Quibi and cannot wait to unleash some necessary mischief,” said Delevingne in a statement. “As someone who watches so much content on my phone, this feels like such a perfect partnership.”

“Cara’s an icon in so many ways, and it’s a privilege to partner with her to develop something that authentically encapsulates her unique energy and sensibility,” added Jessica Sebastian, President of Sirens Entertainment. “As far as I know, a series in this space with this level of female guidance and representation, both in front of and behind the camera, is unprecedented, and we’re ecstatic to bring this new take on the genre to the ideal platform in Quibi.”

(For the record, a pre-fame Chelsea Handler appeared alongside Melissa Howard from Real World: New Orleans on an all-female prank show entitled Girl Behaving Badly , but IMDb does not include information about who was actually producing and directing that series.)

Delevingne has not quite developed as public a reputation for playing practical jokes in real life as, say, George Clooney, but the model did divulge at least one instance of pranking members of Taylor Swift's squad during one of the singer's infamous Fourth of July getaways.

"Kesha, she was sleeping on the top floor with the Haim sisters, all in this kind of creepy area of the house," she told James Corden during an interview. "And they had been watching murder mysteries all day, so me, Ruby Rose and Uzo [Aduba] decided to become a ghost crew and started making this massive plot to scare the crap out of them, basically. We got torches, speakers, we did sound effects, we were gonna do rocking chairs with a bits of thread outside. I mean, we went full in."

Kesha and the Haim sisters ended up calling the police.

Hopefully her filmed pranks end better.