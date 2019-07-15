Most first birthdays include gifts, cake, and maybe a piñata. Unless, of course, your parents are Cardi B and Offset, in which case you can expect a $100k chain featuring characters from your favorite Netflix show, plus a $400k party to boot.

The couple spared no expense for their daughter Kulture's "Onederful Birthday"-themed party, renting out a huge venue on 42nd street in New York City and making sure there was entertainment for both the kids and adults in attendance, including a Build-A-Bear Workshop, dance floor, and tables full of sweets. What they didn't prepare for, however, was the massive power outage that left around 72,000 Manhattan residents in the dark. Still, the party went on.

"It was y'all that made it lit," the rapper said on Instagram. "It was like a whole hour with no lights, no music, but it was still lit. Then when we got a power generator to turn the music and some lights on...but with no air conditioner, so it was literally melting, but people were still dancing and having fun."

Cardi enlisted designer Jeremy Scott to create matching Moschino dresses for Kulture and herself, who both wore color blocked frocks in candy-colored hues that coordinated with the venue's decor.

The rapper admitted that it was unlikely that her daughter would remember the extravagant evening, but said that it would be "a good story to tell" once Kulture grew up a bit. A first birthday this lit won't be easy to top, but we have a feeling Cardi B will find a way.