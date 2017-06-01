Fans of the late mother-daughter duo of Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher , will get there chance to own once-in-a-lifetime artifacts that played significant parts in their lives.

Profiles in History, a popular auction house, said Thursday that over 1,500 of Fisher and Reynolds' possessions will be sold in an authorized personal property auction on Sept. 23. The public event is being held in anticipation of the duo's legendary Hollywood estate being put on the market—in the heart of Coldwater Canyon with 3.5-acres—which was featured prominently in HBO's recent documentary Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds .

The auction house promises that the items offered will be an extensive mix not only for wealthy collectors, but also for fans "who want to own something special that belonged to Carrie or Debbie." The highlights so far live up to the tease. They include Fisher’s life-size C-3PO with electronic lighting elements; Reynolds’ pair of replica Ruby Slippers from The Wizard of Oz ; Fisher’s Biedermeier-style writing desk; Reynolds’ acoustic guitar from her stage shows in Las Vegas; and Reynolds' vintage original half-sheet movie poster for Singin’ in the Rain .

It also gives fans a chance to partake in one of Reynold's favorite hobbies: memorabilia collecting .

"My mother and sister were magnificent collectors, they amassed an amazing and diverse collection in their lifetimes," Todd Fisher, Reynolds' son, said in a statement. "The size and scope of their collection rivals most museums. So in keeping with my mother’s wishes we have decided to share part of their magnificent collection with all their friends and fans."

Also, portions of the proceeds of the auction will benefit two charities: The Thalians, founded by Reynolds in the '50s to tackle mental-health stigmas, and the Jed Foundation, chosen by Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd for its dedication to suicide prevention. "I hope fans from around the world have an opportunity to acquire a memento from their remarkable lives and careers," Joe Maddalena, chief executive of Profiles in History, said in a statement. "They are both missed.”

Better start saving your pocket change.

Related: Carrie Fisher Was Never the Bright-Eyed Princess Leia Hollywood Wanted Her To Be, and That's Why We Loved Her

Star Wars Actress Felicity Jones Will Always Love James Dean: