Carrie Fisher , who died a year ago this week, is best known to the world as princess-turned-rebel-turned-general Leia Organa/Skywalker in the Star Wars film series , but as her fans know, she spent the bulk of her Hollywood years not just acting but writing . She was the author of many best-selling books, wrote and performed a one-woman show, and worked as an uncredited script doctor on a number of major films, punching up jokes on classic comedies for years. Now, The Last Jedi writer/director Rian Johnson has revealed which of the new film's many quips and Leia-isms were pitched by Fisher herself.

Spoilers below for The Last Jedi.

“That was her,” Johnson told Entertainment Weekly of Leia commenting on her changing hairstyle when she is reunited with her estranged twin brother Luke Skywalker. “That was a Carrie Fisher line. Of course it was." She also added her Fisher touch to the scene where General Leia Organa says goodbye to Admiral Holdo (Laura Dern) and lets Holdo get the last "may the Force be with you" because Leia's already said it so much. “In the scene with Holdo, that was Carrie,” revealed Johnson.

He specifically looked to Fisher to help him add more humor to the film, noting, “I think that as Star Wars fans, especially as adults, you can get into a mindset of wanting it to just be the heavy opera. And I don’t know, I was ten years old when Return of the Jedi came out. That was the perfect age for it. And the humor and the slight goofiness of it also, and kind of the slight free-wheeling feel of it, and how it’s unafraid to have fun, that to me is essential.”

Fisher gave Johnson ideas throughout the shoot, because when you have one of Hollywood's top script doctors on your set, obviously you listen to her. “I would sit down with her and she would just give me … After an hour, I would have filled up pages and pages writing down the notes and one-liners that she would pitch...And so we tried to work them in whenever we could.”

But who came up with "get your head out of your cockpit," Rian? Was it Carrie? You know what, let's just say it was.

It was also her idea to give everyone jewelry .

Related: Carrie Fisher Once Sent a Producer a Tongue Wrapped in a Tiffany's Box After He Sexually Assaulted Her Friend