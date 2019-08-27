Cassie is engaged to boyfriend Alex Fine, a 26-year-old trainer. The 33-year-old singer, who announced her pregnancy two months ago (she’s expecting a girl), revealed that she and Fine are affianced through an Instagram video. "My favorite day ever!" she captioned the post. "#MrsFine 8.24."

Both Cassie and Fine shared an elaborate proposal video on their social media accounts. The clip, set to The O’Jays song “Forever Mine,” shows Fine proposing at the Compton Cowboys stable, right at sunset. Cassie, wearing a cute long-sleeved dress and holding a bouquet, walks up to him as he stands underneath an arch featuring their initials. He gets down on one knee, and asks her to marry him.

"This moment will always be so special to me," Fine wrote on Instagram.. "I get to marry my best friend in the whole world. How am I so lucky!"

“I love you best friend,” she captioned another post. “I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.”

Fine hasn’t been shy about his feelings for Cassie. Back in June, he shared a long love letter to the star on Instagram. "I promise you that I will do every single thing in my power to support you and help you," he wrote. "I promise that you will never be alone. I promise that you will be loved beyond expectation and we will show our children how to be in a healthy relationship. I promise to always come home with a great attitude and give our children and you undivided attention. I promise to always keep you and the child first nothing comes before you. I promise you will be showered in kisses and hugs every single day."

"I promise that I will be the best father/baby daddy," Alex continued. "You two are my greatest loves I have and will ever have. I cannot wait for the rest of our lives together and to raise a beautiful happy child in our beautiful happy life."

Cassie split with longtime boyfriend Sean Combs almost a year ago; the two were in an on and off relationship for over a decade. But apparently he’s happy for Cassie. "Diddy wants happiness for Cassie and her new chapter," a rep told E! News . "She will always have a place in his heart."