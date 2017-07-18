On Tuesday, Charlize Theron stepped out to promote her new film, Atomic Blonde , on the red carpet in Berlin wearing an all-white look perfect for the hottest days of summer—or to kill someone with a stiletto--by Christian Dior . It's no surprise the superstar chose the design house for this event, as she's the face of the brand's Dior J'Adore perfume.

Theron is the latest star to wear Dior's sporty collections. We’ve previously seen these sporty Dior bra tops and high-waisted briefs on the likes of stars like Bella Hadid and Sienna Miller (among others), worn underneath totally sheer dresses, but Theron instead opted for a sporty-yet-sweet vibe, matching the top with the simple summery mini. To top off the look, she kept her hair understated and makeup glam with a classic red lipstick and cat eye combination, finished with tousled waves, red nail polish, diamond rings, bracelet, and earrings.

Matthias Nareyek

Charlize Theron Talks Atomic Blonde and James Bond: