Charlotte Casiraghi , granddaughter of Grace Kelly, Princess of Monaco, and daughter of Princess Caroline of Monaco, has some more big news. After the Gucci favorite revealed her engagement to film producer Dimitri Rassam in March 2018 by flashing an engagement ring at a charitable function, Casiraghi has now hinted that she's pregnant while attending a Monte Carlo International Horse Jumping event.

According to People , Casiraghi's 4-year-old son, Raphaël—from a previous relationship with stand-up comedian Gad Elmaleh—and Rassam's 6-year-old daughter from a previous relationship will be getting a new sibling in early September. As Princess Caroline's eldest daughter, Casiraghi is 11th in line to the throne, and the new addition to the Monégasque royal family will be grandchild number seven for the princess. Raphaël, Casiraghi's son, is not eligible for the throne due to the fact that Casrigahi and Elmaleh never married, and split up in June 2015. The new royal baby will be added to the line of succession, but only after the former W cover star and the film producer officially marry.

Casiraghi and Rassam confirmed their engagement in March at Monaco's Rose Ball, which benefits the Princess Grace Foundation, and sources speculate that the couple will likely tie the knot a low-key civil ceremony on their second anniversary, in December. The ceremony is to be followed by a larger official celebration with family and friends the following spring, at a private vineyard on an Italian island.

Before next spring, however, there will still be at least one more royal wedding to look forward to—Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank will marry in October at Windsor Castle.

