Apparently, it's not enough for Cher to be the subject of a brand-new Broadway musical ( The Cher Show, which opened earlier this month to an audience that included Kim Kardashian and an etiquette-ignoring Kanye West, as well as Cher herself). Nor apparently will a simple autobiography do. On Tuesday, the superstar took to Twitter to send out one of her characteristically emoji-filled missives, announcing that, beginning in 2020, if you can't get tickets to the Broadway show, you'll have several more opportunities to learn everything about Cher's life—beyond her Wikipedia page, that is.

"Writing Life Story...Book Due Out First Part Of 2020," the 72-year-old tweeted, including the requisite sunglasses and party-hat emojis. She added, "Bio Pic To Follow," which almost certainly refers to a biopic film about her life rather than to the photo that goes alongside an author's bio on a book jacket, in case you, like this reporter, were initially confused.

It's unclear what exactly has inspired Cher to document her glamorous and successful life so thoroughly at this exact moment in time, but perhaps it has something to do with how she feels about her portrayal in The Cher Show. While the musical was still in rehearsals, its subject dropped by to observe and, judging by the way she subsequently described it to various interviewers, she wasn't exactly thrilled with the results. Ahead of its pre-Broadway opening in Chicago in June, she told the Chicago Tribune, "Some parts of it are really fabulous. We're going to work on the other parts." The self-described "most critical person who ever drew breath" continued, "In many parts, it was much, much better than I thought it would be. And there were no parts where I wanted to gouge my eyes out. It needs work. I'm not supposed to say that, but I don't care."

And only a week before the show opened in New York, The Washington Post checked back in with Cher to see if the performances now passed muster. "I have to tell you something. I think the cast is so talented...When I see them doing me and people that I've lived with and known, I'm astonished. I think the work they're doing on it—as a play—I think it’s improving," she said. "I don't think it's soup yet, but it's on its way."

Perhaps her own upcoming autobiography and its subsequent film adaptation, then, will be the soup she's looking for.

