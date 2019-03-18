The conflict at the center of the first episodes of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina —whether Sabrina, played by Kiernan Shipka , would choose the Path of Light or Path of Night—is settled. At least, it appears to be from the two-minute, blood-filled trailer for part 2 of the show, which Netflix released on Monday. It begins with her Aunt Zelda remarking that "something is different about Sabrina," which is certainly true, but also certainly an understatement: This time around, the teen can be found using her powers to, for example, snap necks.

Instead of hints at any potential Riverdale cameos —though Sabrina does at one point don a very Cheryl-like red leather jacket—there's simply scene after scene of gore. Let's take a closer look to decode what's ahead for Dark Sabrina.

Sabrina might just pull a Carrie.

The trailer ominously begins with Sabrina apparently gearing up to set Baxter High on fire, seeing as she's accessorized her Mary Janes with a metal can, full of what just might be kerosene or gas, seeing as the next thing she does after pouring it out is light a match.

There will be blood.

"We’ve heard reports of levitation, slaughter of demons, resurrection of witches. How does a first-year, half-mortal student manage that?" Father Blackwood at one point asks Sabrina, leaving out a few of her other misdeeds. (At one point, she can be seen snapping two boys' necks.)

Blood, meanwhile, is everywhere, from the bath Sabrina takes at one point to the red liquid being mopped up to the high school floor to a human heart held up to Sabrina's face to her cousin Ambrose's injured chest. There's also a bloody axe, carried by Sabrina's classmate at the Academy of Unseen Arts, Nick Scratch, which brings us to the fact that...

There's still time for smooching amidst all the mess.

When he's not carrying said bloody axe, Nick can also be found kissing Sabrina—who, in turn, can also be found kissing Harvey Kinkle, played by Ross Lynch , aka her ex. Drama!

Pinterest Sabrina (Kiernan Skipka) and Nick (Gavin Leatherwood) in part two of Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Diyah Pera/Netflix

Pinterest Sabrina (Kiernan Skipka) and Harvey (Ross Lynch) in part two of Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Dean Buscher/Netflix

Satan is... hot?

Thankfully, he's not among those Sabrina can be seen kissing, though she does come face to face with him at the trailer's end.

High school gets even scarier.

Baxter High's school board has found a new principal: Sabrina's teacher Ms. Wardwell, who, little to their knowledge, is actually Madam Satan. (And, apparently, a singer: According to the show's creator, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the season will conclude with "an amazing musical number," involving Madam Satan, Sabrina and more of the cast.)

