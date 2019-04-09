The Internet's latest sudden obsession? Chloë Sevigny and Luka Sabbat . The original It girl and Grown-ish actor, both style icons emblematic of their respective generations, set off alarms in certain corners of Twitter when they were spotted arm in arm leaving Marc Jacobs's decadent wedding to Char Defrancesco over the weekend. Sevigny and Sabbat were photographed outside of the supermodel-filled event in coordinating black and white ensembles, sparking rumors that they are more than friends. But before you jump to any conclusions, Sevigny and Sabbat actually have a long history of being friends and happen to be starring in an upcoming movie together.

This isn't even the first time they have been photographed together. Before photos circulated of them walking out of Marc Jacobs's wedding, they were regular red-carpet pals. Back in August, Sabbat and Sevigny were photographed at the premiere of Skate Kitchen . A few weeks later, though, Sabbat's supposed relationship with another celebrity would become the media's focus, though: Kourtney Kardashian. After Kardashian and her model ex Younes Bendjima broke up, the oldest Kardashian was seen on a dinner date with Sabbat at Los Angeles' the Nice Guy. The two then flew to Chicago for the opening of Tao, where "they sat together at a VIP table and were definitely flirty," according to a source at E! News. From that point on until mid-October, stories about Kardashian and Sabbat's alleged romance piled up. It wasn't until late October when Sabbat was seen on a date with someone else, model Chiara Scelsi. So, Sevigny and Sabat's friendship certainly predates all that brouhaha, and continued after it with an appearance at a Prada event in Miami during Art Basel on December 6.

It was also in February when Sevigny first opened up about her friendship with Sabbat, whom she met on the set of Jim Jarmusch's The Dead Don't Die , which comes out June 14. "I remember seeing this beautiful boy and being totally struck. He smiled at me and I melted. I was like, 'Who is this kid?'" she told The Cut. The pair went on to become friends, with Sevigny even hanging out with Sabbat and his father on apartment tours in Soho, due in part to Sevigny recognizing a bit of herself in him. "'To me, it’s not about his style. It’s more about his energy and his vibe. I feel like it’s the same with me: People are always like, 'Oh, she's a style icon,'" she said, "But it’s like, there’s gotta be something else, you know?"

In any event, as Sevigny clarified on Twitter, the pair are most definitely "cohorts."