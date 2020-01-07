We are only one week into 2020, and the coolest person in New York is about to have a baby—congratulations must be in order for none other than Chloë Sevigny , who is reportedly pregnant with her first child.

The news was reported after photos circulated online of Sevigny's boyfriend, gallery director Sinisa Mackovic, holding on to what looks a lot like a five-months-along baby bump.

Art-bro beaus have been trending since 2018 (just ask Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney, Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling, or Sienna Miller and Lucas Zwirner, if you need proof). But everyone knows a trend is not a bona fide trend until Sevigny takes a turn.

Sevigny is not the first celebrity of the year to announce her pregnancy, though—there was the birth of Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden's baby, Raddix , who reportedly arrived into the world at the very end of 2019 but who was only announced on January 3, after none of us even knew the child was on the way in the first place.

Many have remarked on Diaz's age—47 years old—at the time of the birth of her first child. Sevigny herself is 45 years old, and this is her first pregnancy as well; in the past decade, there have been plenty of celebrity women who opted to have their first children a little bit on the later side. Janet Jackson had her first baby at 50, and Nicole Kidman gave birth to her daughter Sunday Rose at 40, which she told W 's Lynn Hirschberg technically counts as a "geriatric" pregnancy.

Everyone has always harped on Sevigny's ability to remain looking so young, even in her 40s. In 2016, she spoke to W about her youthful visage, and she chalked it up to "not having had a baby yet." But here we are, four years later, and the ultimate cool girl is about to be the ultimate cool mom, and she'll probably still look just as young when the baby arrives. You already know her pregnancy style is going to be next-level.

