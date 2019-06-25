Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are officially on their honeymoon. A few weeks after their June 8 wedding in Montecito, California, the newlyweds are on their first vacation as a married couple. For the occasion, they chose a very familiar destination: Hawaii, where Pratt lived before landing his breakthrough role on Parks & Recreation .

While in Hawaii, Pratt and Schwarzenegger have been keeping a low-profile and mostly chilling around their hotel on the island of Lanai. That has apparently included Pratt "swimming in the pool with goggles on and eating french fries" — totally normal vacation stuff which is something that one source felt warranted reporting to Us Weekly . "The couple wanted something relaxing, and Hawaii is very special to Chris," a different source told Entertainment Tonight , to which another source at E! News echoed, "They both love Hawaii and the laid-back vibe. They chose a place that is extremely quiet and peaceful. There's not many people around and there's nowhere else more perfect for them to celebrate this new chapter in their lives."

Pratt and Schwarzenegger have been quiet since tying the knot, but they have both posted sweet tributes to each other. After their wedding, Pratt shared a photo in their nuptial attire, writing, "Ysterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us and grateful to Mr. Giorgio Armani who created a once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear and for me, the perfect suit. This morning we feel nothing but blessed."

Meanwhile, Schwarzenegger just shared a special note and a photo collage for Pratt's recent 40th birthday this past June 21, writing, "Happy birthday to my darling angel face! So beyond blessed to laugh with you, love you, go on adventures with you, kiss you and live this magical life with you. You make life joy filled! I love you so much! Happy happy!"