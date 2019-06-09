Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are officially married. The couple tied the knot on Saturday, in what Us Weekly describes as a “romantic ceremony.” TMZ has even more details , including the wedding’s venue, which was the Ysidro Ranch, a sprawling luxury resort. The night prior, the couple reportedly threw a party-slash-rehearsal at Rob Lowe’s Montecito estate, because stars, they’re definitely not like us.

According to the Daily Mail, Katherine’s father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, walked her down the aisle, while her mother, Maria Shriver was also in attendance. Pratt’s ex-wife, Anna Faris, and their son Jack, were also reportedly in attendance.

And if you find that surprising, than you clearly haven’t been paying attention. Since ending their marriage two years ago, Pratt and Faris have done their best to remain friends. “Well, Chris and I had a long conversation earlier on about—our goal was to have group Thanksgiving dinners together and to be at that place,” she said on the podcast Divorce Sucks! “Do we do that sooner or later? Grudge-holding is not something that Chris and I do. So we wanted to make sure, of course, that Jack was happy, but that we were happy and supportive of each other and that we could have this fantasy idea of, Do we all spend Christmas together? Do we all vacation together? How do we make sure that everybody that we love feels safe, and that we also respect the love we have for each other?

Faris also opened up about how Pratt told her that he and Schwarzenegger had gotten engaged. “He was so sweet, as he always is,” she said. “He called me, like, ‘So I’m going to ask Katherine to marry me. I just wanted to give you a heads-up.’ And I was like, ‘That’s awesome!’ and I told him that I was an ordained minister.”

