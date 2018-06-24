Last year, the landscape artist Christo suddenly turned his attention away from the 6.7-mile long project he’d been planning since 1992. In case you were questioning whether his reluctancy to work with the Trump administration was simply a cover for the fact that such an undertaking might simply be too much for the artist, now not only without his longtime partner, Jean-Claude, but also 83, he now has a serious amount of proof to show you otherwise—650 tons of it, to be precise.

Those thousands of pounds can now be found in the form of 7,506 red, blue, and pink oil barrels, which in fact harken back to his very first project with Jean-Claude in the late '50s, which saw them almost get arrested for blocking off a street in the center of Paris with 89 oil drums. Clearly, that was only the start of the pair's signature flair for scale; Christo has maxed out their artistic ambition even further with his 2018 version of the project, not only stacking them atop each other to form a trapezoidal structure that’s as tall as Egypt’s famed Great Sphinx, but also transporting it—not even to another place on land, but to the artificial lake at the center of London’s Hyde Park, where it can now be found floating throughout until September.

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

All things considered, such an ambitious work as The London Mastaba , Christo's most significant ever publicly in Britain, was the only natural progression after his 2016 achievement of allowing hundreds of thousands of people to walk on water . If all goes according to plan, though, Christo’s latest will soon look relatively puny; it’s in fact just a trial run for the real Mustaba , which he plans to blow up to about eight times of its British size before plunking it down in the desert of Abu Dhabi . For the time being, though, Instagrammers seem more than happy with its current 650-ton state.

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Related: Thanks to Christo, Instagrammers Are Literally Walking on Water