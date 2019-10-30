Ciara and Russell Wilson have defeated Halloween. Because the holiday falls on a Thursday this year, it has been the longest Halloween ever. The big day isn't even here yet and we've already reached celebrity costume fatigue. But it's all over now: Ciara and Wilson have officially slayed Halloween with their Beyoncé and Jay-Z outfits.

Ciara and Russell dressed as Bey and Jay in the “Apeshit” music video , famously filmed in the Louvre. They wore replicas of the musicians’ pink and green suits (Ciara wore the exact Peter Pilotto style that Bey sported in the video). The couple recreated the end of the video, in which Beyoncé and Jay-Z pose in front of the Mona Lisa–but Ciara and Wilson subbed in a portrait of the Obamas instead.

The video consists of Ciara doing most of the work, rapping along to Beyoncé’s verse, while Wilson mugs for the camera. It’s reminiscent of Jay-Z himself. We all know who the stars are here.

“From the Wilsons to the Carters to the Obamas,” Ciara captioned the video. “Much Love & Respect. We goin Ape $#!% #HappyHalloween.” The level of detail here is really impressive, an impeccable recreation. It’s much appreciated, especially considering that Beyoncé has yet to post one of her legendary Halloween costumes this year (past family costumes include the full Carter family dressed as the cast of Coming to America and Bey and Blue Ivy as Salt-N-Pepa).

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

The Wilson kids also got in on the action. Son Future Jr. dressed as a young Michael Jackson and daughter Sienna was a dramatic Janet with a feather boa. Ciara posted an adorable video of the tots singing “ABC.” Dressing a young boy as Michael Jackson is perhaps a questionable choice, but they looked really cute.