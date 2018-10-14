Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse , who play Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones, respectively, on The CW's Riverdale , have the kind of low-key, unforced, flirty Instagram banter other couples only dream of. To wit: Reinhart posted a picture of Cole, looking happy and shirtless on the beach. Fun! Casual! And maybe a little bit of "two can play that game" sass? On her birthday last month, Sprouse posted a picture of Reinhart, topless, on his Instagram. In the moody picture , Reinhart is covering her chest and looking in the mirror. Since Sprouse is also a talented up-and-coming photographer (he once lensed Sophie Turner for a W shoot ), snapping an intimate picture of his girlfriend and co-star makes total sense, but it's still nice to see that Lili can return the favor. She captioned it, "I hope you don't mind." Lili, we do not mind at all.

Though neither will officially confirm the relationship, it's definitely not a secret; at this point, what would be the point in publicly saying yes? They're dating in public! Next question! But they seem to be taking the scrutiny in stride; Cole cheekily commented, "are you guys dating?" As Elle put it, "the Riverdale couple...loves a good Insta trolling."

See all the adorableness here:

They're not the only Riverdale couple on the 'gram, either. Camila Mendes, who plays Veronica Lodge, and Charles Melton, who plays Reggie Mantle (and is, according to sources with direct knowledge of the situation, so good-looking it hurts to stare at him I mean my god, that jawline), appear to be IG official after Mendes posted a sweet snap of the two of them with the caption, "mine."

Now, would it be possible to get a spinoff about the love lives of these actors? Riverdale - dale , if you will? A bunch of twenty-somethings pretending to be teenagers and falling in love with each other up in Vancouver honestly sounds kind of fun!

