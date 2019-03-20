Up until this point, U.S. Senator and presidential hopeful Cory Booker has been largely quiet about his relationship with Rosario Dawson . That changed, though, when the politician from New Jersey went on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week. While there, Booker said more than just the fact that he has a "boo."

He addressed the possibility of a wedding with Dawson when pressed about it by the talk show host, who said "January 2021" would be a perfect time for them to tie the knot. “Would you help preside over the wedding?” he asked DeGeneres, which she obviously agreed to do.

On a more serious note, he talked about how much Dawson has been helping him grow into a "better person." “She’s a deeply soulful person and has taught me a lot of lessons about love already,” he said. “Sometimes you show the greatest strength when you make yourself vulnerable. She really has this nurturing spirit that has made me more courageous, not just in the love that I project and want to see in our country, but I think even in our personal relationships — to love more fearlessly.”

Booker gushed more about their relationship, adding, “I’m really, really blessed to be with somebody who makes me a better person. She’s just an incredible human being.”

The last time he was asked about his love life, in February, he told "The Breakfast Club," “I got a boo. I’m dating someone [who] is very special. … There’s two more years, so give me some time. My girlfriend might listen to this.”

As for Dawson, she has only returned the compliments. When TMZ cornered her about the relationship while she was traveling at an airport, she said, “He’s a wonderful human being. It’s good to spend some time together when we can. … I am just grateful to be with someone that I respect and love and admire so much who is so brilliant, and kind, and caring, and loving.”