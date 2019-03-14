Remember when presidential candidate Senator Cory Booker told listeners of The Breakfast Club last month that "I got a boo"? Well, actress Rosario Dawson is definitely said boo .

Everyone was talking about Beto O'Rourke running for president this morning until this even more titillating political news hit the Web. While walking through Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., the actor confirmed that she is dating Booker to a TMZ cameraman. When asked if she thought her boyfriend would make a good president, she said, "I think so, yeah. He's an amazing human being." Guess that's one less vote for Bernie .

"I'm just grateful to be with someone that I respect and love and admire so much who is brilliant and kind and caring and loving," she effused.

Booker is a 49-year-old outspoken progressive hunk, in addition to having been the mayor of Newark and now the first black senator from New Jersey. The 39-year-old Dawson is an activist and comic-book writer who also just happens to have a lengthy IMDb that includes He Got Game , Rent , Sin City , and other memorable films. She split with comedian Eric Andre in 2017. The actress, who was herself adopted, adopted a 12-year-old girl when she was 35.

Let's see if Dawson's announcement bumps Booker to the top of the very crowded pile of Democratic candidates for the 2020 presidential spot. It's not hard to see the very politically minded Dawson as FLOTUS. It'd be a good look for the country.

Also, here's how Twitter reacted to the love match.