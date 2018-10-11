Earlier this week, the celebrity rumor mill was churning into overdrive thanks to the plethora of reports that Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin were going to have a baby together . The evidence at the time, while unsubstantiated, was pretty enticing for tabloid fodder: Some kind of party was thrown by the couple at Martin's Los Angeles home with just about every A-list celebrity guest you could imagine in attendance and a large arch festooned with blue and pink balloons serving as the party's centerpiece. One paparazzo captured some of the balloons flying away, which lead some to assume that the event was a gender reveal party.

Johnson's reps soon denied anything but a birthday party was going on, and now Johnson herself is responding. "Well, the only thing I’m pregnant with is a lot of really good ideas. But not any babies," she said when asked about it on Ellen on Thursday, launching into how the brouhaha started. "It was my birthday and there were balloons that happened to be pink and blue, and so then I was pregnant. I didn’t know that the balloons were gonna be released. They were just in an arch, but I guess that accidentally happened, one of the ends just got let go. A lot of people congratulated me. A lot of attention! More than just having it be my birthday."

There was an unforeseen downside to Johnson's birthday-becoming-headline news, though—she now has to deal with facing the wrath of everyone she didn't invite. "Now I had to be like, It was just my birthday ," she said, "and all of the people I didn't invite to my birthday know I had a birthday party." Still, glad she cleared that up.

