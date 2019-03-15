Twiggy is Made a Dame by Prince Charles: "About Time You Got This"

Among the many accolades conferred on Twiggy , née Lesley Hornby, the model, actress, and singer who rose to prominence in the ’60s for her trademark look (and eyelashes) are: two Golden Globes; a Tony nomination; and the unofficial “face of 1966” granted by The Daily Telegraph. And on Thursday, Twiggy added one more title to her resume: Dame Commander of the British Empire, for “her services to fashion, the arts, and charity,” per the Daily Mail. Twiggy is a dame. Long live Dame Twiggy.

“Brilliant day at #BuckinghamPalace getting Damed!” the model captioned a photo posted to her Twitter. “Thanks for all my lovely messages #stellamccartney#investiture#twiggy#london.” In the image, Charles, Prince of Wales, leans down to pin the medal on her suit, which, as the hashtags point out, is a custom three-piece suit in white and ivory by Stella McCartney, which Twiggy paired with white Oxford shoes and a beige fascinator. “I’ve known her all my life,” Twiggy said, according to ITV . “She texted me when she heard about the award and said, ‘Can I dress you?’ and I said, ‘Yes.’” (That makes quite a few months for McCartney, who was also responsible for one of Meghan Markle’s wedding looks .)

Pinterest Twiggy receives her damehood from Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace in London, England, March 2019. WPA Pool

Though she’s probably still most associated with the image of her younger self, Twiggy said 16-year-old her would likely “giggle” at the thought of receiving such an honor, according to the same ITV interview.

“About time you got this,” Prince Charles reportedly told the newly minted dame. She had met him previously, she said; he’s “really nice” and told her that “we’re all thrilled” that she finally received the honor. (The “we” in that statement, one would presume, is the palace at large.) And while her official title is Dame Lesley Lawson, DBE, she said she prefers the sound of “Dame Twiggy.” Which, yes.