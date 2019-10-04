It’s an admittedly odd experience to watch Dan Rather, one of the world’s greatest newsmen, as a guest on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live . The man who once took on Nixon , somehow found himself sitting in the same chair that’s been home to real housewives of all different ilks.

But as it turns out, Rather was up to the challenge. After delivering the kind of newsy advice one might expect from the veteran anchor—you know, things like don’t binge eat because of Trump—Rather entered the realm of reality television. When Cohen asked the 87-year-old if he had any advice for newly single Kylie Jenner, Rather had this to say: “With great respect, I would say get a dog. If you already have a dog, get another dog."

So there you have it. The cure to a broken heart is apparently a puppy, at least according to Dan Rather. But who’s to say Kylie’s heart is indeed broken? After all, the makeup mogul recently said that she and Travis Scott are on “good terms,” and that their daughter, Stormi Webster, is their main focus. Other sources have said that the duo simply reached an impasse —that their love had faded after the honeymoon phase ended and the harsh realities of “normal life” set in.

That’s a far cry from the united front they projected in the most recent issue of Playboy , where Jenner spoke about all things chemistry-related.

"We think the same and we have the same goals and passions in life," Jenner told Scott in the issue. "Besides the fact that we have good chemistry, we have a lot of fun together. You’re my best friend. Through all the ups and downs that every relationship has, we evolve together through them and keep getting stronger."

And suddenly we’re the ones who need a puppy.

