According to reports, an English man who has long ago lost any sort of passion for performing the activities that constitute his largest source of income and fame will, sigh , return to work at least one more time, despite openly discussing with anyone who will listen how very, very over the job he is.

Or, at least that's pretty much the media narrative surrounding news that Daniel Craig will return one more time to play James Bond. Which might be the perfect case study in how just one ill-advised quote can haunt a celebrity.

After completing Spectre in 2015, Craig gave a shockingly candid answer to the question, posed by London's Time Out magazine, of whether he'd play Bond again.

“Now? I’d rather … slash my wrists,” he said at the time. “No, not at the moment. Not at all. That’s fine. I’m over it at the moment. We’re done. All I want to do is move on.”

He reiterated that he wouldn't even think about the possibility of doing another Bond movie for “at least a year or two," and added, "If I did another Bond movie, it would only be for the money.”

He later clarified that he was tired at the time of the interview and merely expressing how exhausted he was after the demanding work on Spectre , but the narrative that Craig was reluctant to return to the Bond franchise has dominated discussion of the franchise's future for almost two years.

So much so that when The New York Times reported that while Craig's return to 25th Bond film "is a done deal," the old quote still hung over the story, and the reaction to it.

Maybe it hasn't helped that aside from an "easter egg"-type cameo as a Storm Trooper in the last Star Wars film, Craig has been absent from the big screen since Spectre premiered. Though, he will appear later this year in Kings , opposite Halle Berry, and as a bleach blond ex-con in Logan Lucky . Incidentally, that last film will be director Steven Soderbergh's first film since announcing his "retirement" form feature films in 2013. Turns out, one can live down declarations of retirement in Hollywood.

Despite Craig's seemingly guaranteed return, there's still a lot of questions about the next Bond film. The only thing EON films have confirmed for sure is that screenwriters Neal Purvis and Robert Wade will return once again to write the script and that the film will be released November 8th, 2019. A director, title, or further casting has not been confirmed.

Unfortunately, this does mean that neither Idris Elba, Tom Hiddleston or Charlize Theron will be taking on the role on Bond anytime soon.

