Darren Criss had a weekend to remember. According to E! , the Glee star married his longtime partner, Mia Swier, in New Orleans on Saturday. While Criss most recently gained notice for playing serial killer Andrew Cunanan in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story , it seems as though his days on Glee are still close to his heart, as evidenced by his wedding’s star-studded guest list. Per E!’s report, Glee alums Lea Michele, John Stamos, Chord Overstreet, and Harry Shum Jr. were all in attendance.

While details about the ceremony are scarce, E! reports that Criss and Swier exchanged their vows at a New Orleans hotel, so we’re going to go ahead and picture a grand colonial manse. E! also scored exclusive photos of the ceremony, which featured Criss in a “white tuxedo with a white bow tie and black patent leather shoes, and Swier in a “sleeveless white dress that was a corset-like fit at the top and tulle on the bottom.”

Despite the secrecy surrounding their wedding, Criss and Swier have been rather open about their relationship in the past. For instance, last January, Criss announced their engagement on Instagram with an adorable photo of the two, alongside a caption that read, “Mia and I have had seven and a half years of fun, wacky, wonderful, CRAZY adventures together. And I’m happy to announce that we’re kicking those adventures up a notch. We’re goin for it. To boldly go where neither of us have gone before. Engage.”

Criss and Swier have been together for quite some time, which means she’s had a front row seat for his rise to stardom, which he addressed in 2013. “Oh yeah, we’ve been together a long time,” he said, according to People . “I didn’t know I was going to be on TV when we started dating.”

And according to Brides , 2019 is shaping up to be a year of weddings for Criss, who’s slated to sing at Michele’s upcoming nuptials. “We just had our run-through…Darren’s set is so good, I literally stood up and screamed like a fan,” she told Yahoo Entertainment recently. “I’m a really big fan of his—obviously he’s my friend, but he’s an incredible performer.”

We couldn’t agree more.

