After releasing a preview earlier this week, David Beckham's tell-all interview with Australia's The Sunday Project is finally here.

In the interview, the 43-year-old soccer star opened up to journalist Lisa Wilkinson about his biggest regret. It turns out, that Beckham is still embarrassed about a specific time when he met with a world leader, reports Daily Mail . While laughing, Beckham said he regretted the hairstyle he wore when he met with former South African president Nelson Mandela in 2003.

"There was also one photo I have of meeting Nelson Mandela with cornrows," Beckham recalled. "There I was with one of the greatest and inspirational men and I've got cornrows!"

The hairstyle famously ignited conversation after Mandela, who passed away in 2013, was asked by journalists about his opinion of the look. "Well, I am too old to express an opinion on the latest developments by young people," Mandela replied.

Pinterest England captain David Beckham poses with former South African President Nelson Mandela on May 21, 2003 at the Nelson Mandela Foundation in Houghton, Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo by Getty Images. Getty Images

Beckham also touched on his marriage to Victoria Beckham in the interview saying, "I think marriage is always about hard work."

He added, "You make it work, you make difficult situations... er, like travelling away, being away from each other, you make it work."

The soccer star then spoke about how the couple raised their children. "You know your children, they want your time and they deserve your time, and we are hard working and we feel that is the right way to bring up our children. To prove and to show them that actually, you have to work really hard to be successful."

Beckham also discussed their recent British Vogue cover shoot, praising Victoria for her career as a mother and designer. "The amount she's achieved in such a short space of time... four beautiful young children, you know, we have a beautiful dog," he said. "But obviously in her business world, to be on the front cover of Vogue was a huge thing."

David and Victoria Beckham began dating in 1997 and wed in Ireland in 1999. The couple has four children together, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper. The couple has spent years defending their marriage against rumors that they are on the edge of divorce. We may never know the truth about David and Victoria's marriage, but at least we know can count on them to be honest about the family's hairstyles .