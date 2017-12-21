Posh Spice herself Victoria Beckham is seemingly less than thrilled with son Brooklyn Beckham's decidedly un-posh 'do — and, apparently, the 18-year-old's girlfriend, Chloë Grace Moretz , is to blame for the look.

Beckham posted an Instagram of her son's shaggy locks on Thursday. "@brooklynbeckham X That hair!!! @chloegmoretz what have u done!! 😂😂😂 kisses x," she captioned the photo, tagging Brooklyn's on-again girlfriend. In the post, a photo of Brooklyn, his hair sticking out at every angle, is side-by-side with one of the British Dennis the Menace, from the comic strip Dennis the Menace and Gnasher — who is totally unrelated to the blonde, American Dennis the Menace. (In case you forgot, the Beckhams are a British power family.)

And worry not: According to People , Moretz responded to her famous boyfriend's famous mom's post with a "Hahahah ohhhhh my god" in the comments, so there's no bad blood between the ladies.

Brooklyn is currently taking some time away from the spotlight to focus on his budding photography career , attend college at NYU, and, of course, dote on Moretz . The young pair have been very busy rocking coordinated denim outfits and stealing clothes from their loved ones. Apparently, Brooklyn nicks items from his dad's wardrobe, and then Chloë takes things from Brooklyn. "I give him good facial products and I take his jackets. So I give him a good facial regimen and I get to wear the jackets," Moretz recently told PeopleStyle . Aww. The fifth love language: swapping facial products for outerwear.

