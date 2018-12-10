Demi Lovato is ending 2018 on a positive note, and is looking both happy and healthy after a string of good news over the past month.

In early November, Lovato resurfaced on Instagram for the first time after overdosing and entering a rehab treatment facility in July. She came back with an encouraging message to vote, telling her 70 million followers that she was "so grateful to be home in time" to get to the polls.

Then, on December 7 Lovato was nominated for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Grammy thanks to her "Fall In Line" collaboration with Christina Aguilera . Lovato called the nomination "surreal" while admitting , "If you would’ve told me I’d have a Grammy nod with her I would’ve laughed in your face!"

Now, it would appear that Lovato is thriving in the romance department as well. The 26-year-old has had a highly publicized, on-again-off-again relationship with Wilmer Valderrama since 2010, but she seems to have moved on. On Saturday night, Lovato was spotted on a dinner date in Malibu with Henry Levy, the 27-year-old designer for Enfants Riches Déprimés. The two have been photographed before, back in November when they were spotted holding hands around Los Angeles, according to reports from Entertainment Tonight . At the time, sources told the publication that Lovato and Levy were simply friends, but after paparazzi photographed the two kissing in December, the signs are beginning to point towards romance.

Amidst Lovato's improving health, flourishing relationships, and thriving career, it seems that the singer's recovery is still her number one priority, and that includes taking a break in the professional arena of her life. A source recently told Us Weekly that as far as the rest of the year goes, "There's going to be no work activity" and Lovato "will come back hard in 2019.”

