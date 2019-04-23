Destiny's Child are finally getting their story told—only it's coming from outside of the group. The beloved '90s and aughts group is the subject of a new musical, being shaped by their former manager, and Beyoncé's dad, Mathew Knowles.

Knowles is looking to cash in on the resurgence of musicals, which has recently included productions about Cher , Clueless , and, soon , Almost Famous . Not to mention that the upcoming remake of Cats is on the way, which is a whole other thing entirely.

Accordingly, Survivor: The Destiny’s Child Musical will feature some of the group's hits and follow their narrative, from the very beginning (as well as Beyoncé's dad's start in the music industry) to the top of their career. It will all be presented from Knowles' perspective, according to Broadway. The working theme? Sacrifice is necessary for stardom. The musical may premiere as early as 2020 in Houston, and then Knowles will reportedly try to bring it to Broadway and beyond.

"I want to pull back the curtain," Knowles told Broadway. "I feel it's time to give the world an opportunity to hear, see, and feel the victories and failures that I've had as a husband, father, and manager who risked everything in pursuit of fulfilling dreams—those of mine and others."

As for who will play Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, and former members LeToya Luckett and LaTavia Roberson, it has yet to be announced. It is also unclear whether the musical will cover Beyoncé's firing of Knowles in 2011, which was the year he and Tina Knowles divorced.

Beyoncé last shared a photo with her father in the fall, after her On the Run Tour II wrapped in Seattle. At the show, Knowles reunited with his daughter, which he later talked to TMZ about. "It was a warm and enduring positive moment," he said, adding "I wanted to surprise her by bringing her a dozen lovely red roses. And so I sat in the dressing room area—she didn't know I was out there. And Tina was out there and some other folks were out there. And Beyonce came out and there I was. And she gave me this huge, huge hug that only daughters can give to their dads."

