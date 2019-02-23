At the 2019 César Awards, the French equivalent of the Academy Awards, which took place in Paris on Friday evening, Diane Kruger took a moment to honor Karl Lagerfeld , whose designs for Fendi and Chanel graced so many red carpets over the years. In a brief speech, the actress and Chanel muse called the designer, who died Wednesday at the age of 85 and was a close friend of hers, an "icon."

"It's impossible to imagine climbing the steps in Cannes or an Oscar ceremony without one of his mythical creations...His sense of humor and worldview, often hilarious, will be missed. I miss him, I miss him terribly," Kruger said, per The Hollywood Reporter .

Kruger and Lily-Rose Depp , also a Chanel muse, both paid tribute to the late designer by wearing Chanel gowns to the event. Per Vogue Paris , Kruger donned a dress from Chanel's 2019 Métiers d'Art collection—a gorgeous black and gold minidress over a sheer long-sleeved, floor-length underlay—plus Chanel jewelry. Depp, meanwhile wore a black Chanel Couture dress featuring a scalloped neckline and sparkly detailing. Kruger's black-and gold look and Depp's all-black ensemble were perhaps subtle declarations of mourning, as much as they were a celebration of Lagerfeld's aesthetic, since he favored black and white in his own monochromatic wardrobe.

Earlier this week, Kruger revealed a poignant moment of missed opportunity on Instagram, when she posted a tribute to Largerfeld and wrote, "Karl.....I cannot tell you how much you meant to me and how much I will miss you. I will never forget your kindness towards me, your laughs, your imagination. I came to France to see you this week and introduce you to my daughter...I'm heartbroken I was too late. Rest In Peace, I adore you."

As has been widely reported following his death this week, the German-born Lagerfeld left the bulk of his multi-million-dollar fortune to his cat, Choupette , for whom he employed two maids. While some see a cat inheriting upward of $200 million as a sign of the frivolities of the über-rich and a sign that inequality needs to be addressed on an international level, one must also keep in mind that cats are actually very smart and, that if the world simply must bestow extreme wealth on a being that did nothing to earn it, a cat seems as good a candidate as any other. Perhaps Ms. Kruger could step up to adopt the spoiled feline? Growing families need pets!

