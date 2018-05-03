UnReal creator Marti Noxon is on a roll. A week after the teaser trailer aired for her hotly anticipated Gillian Flynn adaptation, Sharp Objects , her other summer show, Dietland , has released its first full trailer. Airing about a month before Sharp Objects , Dietland is also an adaptation, this time of Sarai Walker's 2015 novel of the same name. Unlike Sharp Objects , which is a Southern Gothic psychological thriller, Dietland is a darkly satirical revenge fantasy, and it's scarily topical for the #MeToo era.

In the minute-and-a-half trailer, we meet Plum Kettle (Joy Nash), a plus-size ghostwriter for a New York fashion magazine who answers letters addressed to her "picture perfect editor," Kitty Montgomery (Julianna Margulies ), who's introduced sneering, "I always forget what beautiful eyes you have." While making it clear that she's just "trying to fit in," Plum soon gets recruited by an underground organization that appears to be all about female empowerment and disrupting beauty standards. At the same time, there's another organization that seems to be hell-bent on murdering male sexual abusers and throwing them out of the sky. Soon, Plum starts making her Kitty letters just "a little political" and firing guns in an all-black ensemble. Add Margulies delivering a scathing take-down of the glass ceiling, and this looks to be the perfect show for our political climate.

The show's marketing seems to be leaning in to the #TimesUp angle as well. Calling it "extraordinarily timed," AMC's entry for the show describes it as "equal parts revenge fantasy and heartfelt journey to self-acceptance" and "a darkly comedic story that explores a multitude of issues faced by women today – including patriarchy, misogyny, rape culture, and unrealistic beauty standards." Having seen what Noxon did with our Bachelor obsession in UnReal , this show looks to be in very good hands indeed.

Dietland 's two-hour premiere airs Monday, June 4. Watch the full trailer below.