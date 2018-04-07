Every Famous Face In Drake's "Nice For What" Video: A Visual Guide

Leave it to Drake to throw a dance party for all of our favorite women in Hollywood. In his latest blockbuster video following the $1 million giveaway in "God's Plan," "Nice For What," directed by Karena Evans, the rapper features the actresses and models (oh, and a prima ballerina) of our slumber party dreams all dancing, studying, at one point levitating, and generally ruling the world.

Check out Insecure's Issa Rae telling old white men exactly what's up in a business meeting; Harvard-bound Yara Shahidi in her college sweatshirt hard at work; and suited up Tiffany Haddish smoking a cigar in a way that can only be described as boss. Meanwhile, Rashida Jones is glam in a car; Zoe Saldana is playing with adorable kids; Emma Roberts is taking an indoor dip; and Tracee Ellis Ross is truly living her best life just doing whatever she's doing in a field. In Drake's world, women are beautiful but not objectified, and empowered to be more than one-note. They're having fun and enjoying their freedom in every kind of setting, and then, you know, occasionally Drake shows up. To jog in place. So, ideal video! Here's a guide to every famous face (besides Drake's) that you'll see in "Nice For What," which is, pardon the wordplay, very nice for us.

Olivia Wilde , dancing in a restaurant:

Ballerina Misty Copeland , single-handedly making ballet chic again:

Rashida Jones , one her way someplace fabulous:

Model Jourdan Dunn on a horse, because why the hell not:

Issa Rae having absolutely no time for this meeting nonsense:

Zoe Saldana and the world's luckiest kid:

Swedish twins Elizabeth and Victoria Lejonhjärta (here's a guide to these suddenly famous siblings ):

Yara Shahidi , ready to school:

Tiffany Haddish , badass:

The Florida Project 's Bria Vinaite , bumper car-ing:

Emma Roberts at a pool party:

Michelle Rodriguez , sun goddess:

Singer Syd , enjoying the night:

And Black Panther breakout Letitia Wright , brushing her shoulders off because I mean, she's Princess Goddamn Shuri:

And check out the video here:

