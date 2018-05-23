Up until all of last Saturday's royal wedding festivities had come and gone without a hitch, much of the world was undoubtedly waiting with bated breath for still another bout of last-minute drama to crop up. Among this worried group, according to Duchess [Camilla Parker Bowles, were her and several other members of the royal family. During an interview with British radio station Channel 5 on Wednesday morning, the Duchess of Cornwall spoke about her stepson Prince Harry's "uplifting" wedding, and hinted that the palace was as shocked as the rest of us by all of the pre-wedding tumult that came courtesy of Meghan Markle's immediate family.

"It was such a lovely day. Just everything went right," Camilla said, according to the Daily Mail 's royal correspondent Rebecca English. "We all wondered whatever would happen next and then everything went right. The only thing is that we are all losing our voices now." She added, "It's nice to have something that is uplifting rather than depressing. Everything was just perfect, including the weather, which couldn't have been better. It was a beautiful day."

Last week, when Meghan's father revealed at the last minute that he wouldn't be attending her wedding—then changed his mind, then changed it again—TMZ echoed Duchess Camilla's statement with a report that the royal family had been completely "blindsided" by Thomas Markle's decision. The palace also released a statement about the matter: "This is a deeply personal moment for Ms. Markle in the days before her wedding," a palace spokesperson said. "She and Prince Harry ask again for understanding and respect to be extended to Mr. Markle in this difficult situation."

In the end, of course, the royal wedding ran as smoothly as possible and was a joyous affair for all involved. And on Tuesday, lost voices or not, the newlyweds reconvened with the royal family for Prince Charles' 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration at the Buckingham Palace Gardens, where Meghan shared a laugh with her new parents-in-law as Harry paid tribute to his dad with a sweet speech (and expertly avoided a bee attack).

