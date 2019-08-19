Dwayne Johnson’s huge summer just got bigger. A lot bigger. Johnson took to Instagram on Monday, where he announced that he and his longtime partner, Lauren Hashian, tied the knot over the weekend.

The image features Johnson and Hashian celebrating their nuptials in Hawaii, though decked out in formal wedding attire, with the shimmering ocean providing the perfect backdrop. "We do. August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. Pōmaikaʻi (blessed)," Johnson wrote in the caption. In another photo, Johnson is kissing his new wife as her wedding veil flows in the wind.

Johnson and Hashian, who People points out is a singer and a music producer, have been together since 2007, after meeting on the set of the 2006 film The Game Plan . They have two daughters together, including one-year-old Tiana.

"Skin to skin. Our mana. Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world," he wrote on Instagram after her birth. “Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama Lauren Hashian laboured and delivered like a true rockstar.”

Johnson also explained how his upbringing has informed his roles as both husband and father. “I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia’s delivery, it’s hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for @laurenhashianofficial and all mamas and women out there."

As we mentioned, it’s been a typically huge summer for the biggest movie star in the world, who added to his string of massive hits with the Fast & Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw . And later this year, he’ll appear in the Jumanji: The Next Phase , the sequel to his hugely successful franchise-starter. So yeah, it’s pretty good being Dwayne Johnson these days.

