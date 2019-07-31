It's wedding bells for Miss Wanda Maximoff! Elizabeth Olsen , the actress best known for playing the Scarlet Witch in Marvel's Avengers series and her breakout turn in Martha Marcy May Marlene , is engaged to Robbie Arnett, frontman for LA-based indie pop band Milo Greene. News of their engagement comes via a source at People , which reports that the pair have been dating for three years. The two were spotted together in March 2017, and made their first press appearance as a couple later that year. Olsen was previously engaged to Narcos and Logan actor Boyd Holbrook.

Olsen, younger sister of Mary-Kate and Ashley (she's the Elizabeth referenced in their "Elizabeth and James" apparel line), is generally pretty tight-lipped about her personal life, but she did post a picture of herself and Arnett holding hands in Italy on Instagram just over a year ago. Last March, she used the platform to wish him a happy birthday, posting an adorable picture of the two of them enjoying the snow and writing, "Happy Birthday. I love you very much. So I’m telling instagram."

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Arnett, on the other hand, plays coy on social media, using his Instagram exclusively to post almost exclusively vintage movie posters. Though we did spot all three Olsen sisters on his grid.

Earlier this week, Ashley Olsen was spotted wearing a ring on her engagement finger, sparking a small flurry of rumors . However, her dark band seems less suited to a proposal and more in line with her current Summer Goth look .

In addition to her eventual wedding, the youngest Olsen sister has a number of big projects coming up; even though Marvel recently closed the Avengers chapter of its never-ending superhero saga, Scarlet Witch will return in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the TV series WandaVision , both due out in 2021.

Congratulations, Elizabeth and Robbie!

Related: Watch Elizabeth Olsen Confront Grief Head-On in the Sorry for Your Loss Trailer