Lisa Marie Presley , daughter of the King, Elvis Presley, and a musician in her own right, just posted a sweet black-and-white photo to Instagram of herself with her four kids, Riley, Benjamin, Finley, and Harper. Captioned "Mama Lion with cubs," it looks like it's from Riley Keough's thirtieth birthday party last month—note the cherry-patterned dress and hoop earrings Keough was also wearing in the absolutely adorable video of her listening to her family sing "Tiny Dancer."

Keough, an actress with credits including The Girlfriend Experience and Logan Lucky ( and one episode of Riverdale, because Keough is just cool like that ), was born on May 29, but she spaced out her posts from her birthday celebration, giving us little Instagram tidbits over the past few weeks. From a photo strip taken at the Cha Cha Lounge, in Los Angeles, we can see that Dakota Johnson was at her birthday bash, and more of the guest list appears in a slideshow that looks like it was developed from a disposable camera. Hip.

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

If we can keep your attention focused on her Instagram for just one moment longer, we'd like to direct you to this possibly iconic picture of Keough, Johnson, Emma Stone, and Alicia Vikander posing for a group selfie while Vogue contributing editor Grace Coddington gives the camera a witheringly cold glance. Thank you.

Loading View on Instagram

Meanwhile, back on Lisa Marie's page, Elvis fans are noting that her son, Benjamin Keough, looks a lot like his grandfather. The 26-year-old doesn't have any public social media profiles and has so far stayed out of the spotlight . But he could certainly have a career in Vegas impersonating the King. Hey, it's not a bad gig. Sometimes you get to officiate a celebrity wedding.

Related: Riley Keough, Amazing Brunette, Debuts Blonde Hair Transformation Just in Time For Halloween