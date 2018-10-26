It was just a week ago that actor Riley Keough was posting selfies in which her wavy, rib-length auburn hair still appeared. But while the likes of Elle Fanning, Emma Roberts, and Hailey Baldwin have opted for Technicolor transformations lately, Keough has proved herself yet again the master of the subtle tone change, from light to dark and back again.

A former model whose credits include Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, and the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show , Keough is no stranger to chameleonic transformations on the runway and onscreen (you may remember her from Steven Soderbergh's The Girlfriend Experience , American Honey , or as one in the supermodel gaggle in Mad Max: Fury Road ). At an event celebrating Grace Coddington and Nicolas Ghesquière’s Louis Vuitton collaboration at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Thursday night, Keough arrived in head-to-toe Vuitton —as a brand ambassador, she’s a regular presence at the label’s shows—to debut her new blonde highlights, dark roots barely showing through at the top. She wore her hair bone-straight, framing a bold red lip and smoky eye. She paired the styling with a plaid miniskirt, thigh-high boots, and a geometric-print dolman sweater. In her hand, she clutched a tiny Vuitton box bag. (Prior to the Met Gala this year, she described her look as “either … full Vuitton or my pajamas. ”) While many would opt for a lightened-up look at the height of summer, Keough offers strong evidence it can work as a transitional look for... pre-Halloween, too.

Between festival appearances, hair changes, and fashion parties, Keough is also working on a full roster of films coming up: Having just premiered Hold the Dark , the Jeremy Saulnier film with Jeffrey Wright and Alexander Skarsgard, she’ll next appear in The Lodge, Earthquake Bird , the Tokyo-set drama with Alicia Vikander and Jack Huston, and the stripper odyssey Zola , for which Janicza Bravo was recently named director. The hair probably isn’t for a role, but it also could easily suit a role. So there you have it.