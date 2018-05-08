Riley Keough's Late-Night Look Is Either Head-to-Toe Louis Vuitton or Pajamas

Actress Riley Keough wears Louis Vuitton before the 2018 Met Gala at The Mark Hotel on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for The Mark Hotel)

Riley Keough is no stranger to the Met Gala . In fact, the 29-year-old actress, who has attended the annual event four times, has her pre-party prep down to a science. "To be honest, I don’t do anything crazy to prepare," she explained, while getting ready for the this year's edition. "I’ll get a facial the day before and try and get sleep because it’s a long night." Here, Keough talks about her 2018 look, her favorite Met Gala memories, and more.

When did you start preparing for the Met Gala?

Well, I get a sketch of the dress usually pretty early on. And then we try on the toile, which gives you a rough idea of what the dress will be like, but it’s always so exciting when you finally get the real thing, which for me is usually two days before the gala for the final fitting. To be honest, I don’t do anything crazy to prepare, I’ll get a facial the day before and try and get sleep because it’s a long night.

After a good night's sleep, what do you do day of?

I’ll get up, have some breakfast and coffee.... I try and just occupy myself in the morning so I’ll hang out with friends and try and make the first half of the day normal. Then I’ll start hair and makeup around 3:00, which gives me two and a half hours to get ready. Today I got this crazy face massage from this guy named Thuyen because I flew from Tokyo two days ago and my face felt like it wouldn’t wake up, so that was really nice.

Describe your look for tonight's Met Gala.

My dress tonight is sort of a modern Marylin Monroe. I’m such a fan of Nicolas [Ghesquière, Louis Vuitton's Artistic Director of women's collections] because he has his own very unique interpretations of things and it is never very obvious, which I love, so I trusted that he would make something very special, which he did.

Pinterest The Louis Vuitton gang attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. From left to right: Doona Bae, Jennifer Connelly, Michelle Williams, Emma Stone, Riley Keough, Nicolas Ghesquière, Alicia Vikander, Laura Harrier, Ruth Negga, and Justin Theroux. Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue. Kevin Mazur/MG18

Who are you most excited to see this year?

I’m always excited to see what Rihanna wears . And all of the other girls in Vuitton, I’m excited to see what Nicolas has made for the rest of the girls and also looking forward to seeing my friends there.

What was the first year you went to the Met Gala?

My very first Met Gala was in 2010, and I wore Thakoon.

What is your best Met Gala memory?

My best moment was probably last year just because I loved my dress so much. And everyone at my table was a lot of fun, and for me that is what makes the night, when you are with a good group of people. The exhibition was also incredible, so that was a good year. We’ll see, maybe this year will beat last year.

What are you planning to do after the Met Gala?

Well, the Migos party is at my hotel, so that feels like the move. I love Migos and I love being able to just walk from the after party in to my bed, so that’s pretty ideal. I’ll either be in full Vuitton or my pajamas. Those are my two go-to looks always.

Related: Riley Keough Is on Her Way to Becoming Logan Lucky Director Steven Soderbergh's New Julia Roberts