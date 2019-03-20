After dating for the better part of a decade — and being engaged since 2013 — Emma Roberts and Evan Peters have reportedly broken up, "multiple sources" told Us Weekly . "Emma and Evan were heading for a split and now are just friends," one such insider told the outlet. "Evan has moved out. It wasn't a bad breakup."

The reports surfaced as Roberts was reportedly spotted spending time with Garrett Hedlund : An eyewitness told Us they saw Roberts and Hedlund "holding hands" during a stroll through L.A.'s Silverlake neighborhood this week, while another source told The Blast they'd witnessed the pair kissing on Monday night after a dinner date at Cafe Stella restaurant in the same neighborhood. "Garrett and Emma have been friends, but this is new, casual, and just a couple of weeks old," yet another insider told Us .

Roberts and Peters first began dating in 2012, after costarring in indie film Adult World (they also went on to costar in multiple seasons of American Horror Story ). Though Roberts was briefly arrested the following year after a domestic dispute, Peters declined to press charges, and in early 2014, they confirmed that they'd gotten engaged while traveling for the holidays. Their relationship was seemingly on-and-off throughout much of 2015 and 2016, but by early 2017, Roberts was sporting a unique new engagement ring, which remained firmly on her left hand until only recently.

In fact, Roberts and Peters seemed as attached as ever for much of 2019. Roberts's last Instagram post about Peters was in late January, in honor of his 32nd birthday; in the caption she referred to him as "my love." They were seen walking together in New York City on Valentine's Day, and Roberts's engagement ring is still visible in a photo she posted a few days later. After that, however, she appears to have stopped wearing the ring, and at the end of the month, she attended Vanity Fair 's Oscars afterparty solo, despite walking the event's red carpet with Peters in 2018.

Roberts, Peters, and Hedlund all have yet to respond to the reports.

