Cruella de Vil is going punk rock. Over the weekend, Disney unveiled the first photo of Emma Stone as the iconic villain, who gets the origin story treatment in the upcoming film , Cruella .

The image features Stone mean-mugging for the camera while sporting her signature black and white hair. She’s also got three dalmatians and two very cockney-looking henchmen in tow. The photo falls directly in line with early reports that the Craig Gillespie-directed film will be set in 1970s London.

While Stone wasn’t on hand to present the image, she did appear via video, to confirm the film’s tone. “I’m here on our first day of shooting Cruella ,” she said. “It’s 1970 and set in London, and it’s punk rock.” Disney film group president Sean Bailey also teased that the film will explore how Cruella became the fur-obsessed baddie at the heart of 101 Dalmatians. “It’s her backstory,” he said. How did she get this way?”

It sounds like an interesting take on a classic character, especially in the wake of Disney’s latest live action blockbuster, The Lion King , which was basically a shot-for-shot remake of the original and still went on to make gobs of money. But not everyone was sold on Stone as Cruella, with reactions ranging from, “OMG” to “Seriously? Another remake?” Check out some of the best Twitter reactions below.

The film also starring Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser, and Joel Fry. Cuella hits theaters on May 28, 2021.

Related: Emma Stone's "Punk" Cruella de Vil Gets a Release Date, is Still Happening