Emma Stone's hot streak continues. Less than a year after winning her first Oscar for La La Land and with another well-reviewed performance, in Battle Of The Sexes , under her belt, the actress has just inked a deal to become the face of LVMH brands for, reportedly, up to $10 million. News of the deal was first reported by Page Six on Friday afternoon; according to their source , "LVMH has been pursuing Emma for nearly a year, she was initially reluctant, but now she has agreed to be the face of the brand for two years for a figure between $6 and $10 million.”

The luxury brand confirmed the announcement Saturday on Instagram, posting a picture of Emma with Louis Vuitton 's artistic directorNicolas Ghesquière captioned, "#LouisVuitton is delighted to announce Emma Stone as the latest ambassador for the Maison. A muse and friend of Louis Vuitton Women's Artistic Director @NicolasGhesquiere, Emma prepares to walk the red carpet for her latest movie #BattleoftheSexes in a #LVSS18 gown."

Ghesquière also posted a picture on his personal Instagram page welcoming Emma to the brand.

According to the Page Six source, the fashion house had been "chasing" Ryan Gosling , with whom Stone has co-starred thrice, for years, but “Ryan repeatedly turned Louis Vuitton down because he doesn’t do endorsement deals.” Now that they've got Emma, maybe his tune will change?

Stone has previously done campaigns for beauty brand Revlon and attended the Met Gala with Calvin Klein creative director Francisco Costa, Lanvin's Alber Elbaz, and Thakoon Panichgul, but this marks her first ambassadorship with a major fashion house. The deal will see Stone wear Louis Vuitton gowns at red carpet events, joining a star-studded crew of fellow stars who have recently been linked to the house, including Michelle Williams, Jennifer Connelly, Selena Gomez, Riley Keough, Jaden Smith and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner.

