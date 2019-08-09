It’s highly likely that no one you know attended Eva Longoria’s 2016 wedding, when she tied the knot with her current husband José Bastón. Lucky for us, Longoria appeared on Thursday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to spill all the tea. With Julianne Moore seated beside her, Longoria was asked which celebrities were the drunkest at the wedding. Without hesitation, Longoria replied, “it was toss between Ricky Martin and Victoria,” at which point Andy Cohen confirmed that she was indeed speaking about Victoria Beckham .

While Longoria didn’t elaborate on what happened that night, we can only imagine that the most epic night of karaoke ensued. Meanwhile, the topic of drinking too much at weddings was first broached by Cohen, who asked Longoria about that time she went to the nuptials of Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries. Cohen specifically wanted to know if Longoria noticed anything at the wedding that might have suggested that their marriage would last a mere 72 days.

As it turns out, Longoria doesn’t remember much from that night at all. "No, I don't even remember the wedding," she said. "Again, I was drunk most of the time." In fact, Longoria was so tipsy that she didn’t even remember that the wedding was filmed for an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians , until Cohen dutifully reminded her. "I remember I sat next to Ryan Seacrest, so I was on camera a lot,"she said. "Do you know what I mean? Because he was the producer of the show. That's what I was annoyed at. I was like, 'Why am I sitting next to you? I wanna relax!'"

Mental note: Eva Longoria is very fun at weddings.

