"I don’t identify as a man. I don’t identify as a woman. I barely identify as a human," Ezra Miller told The Hollywood Reporter in a profile published earlier this week. Fashion has always had the power to bolster identity, queer or otherwise, and if Miller was looking for a garment to express that he was beyond the traditional, narrow confines of gender (if not basic humanity), well, he found it in the full-length puffer coat gown outfit he wore on Thursday night during the premiere of the Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald in Paris.

Though the outfit looks somewhat confining, it didn't hamper Miller from signing autographs for fans or mingling with the rest of the Fantastic Beasts cast. His magically-inclined costar Eddie Redmayne, in particular, was quite impressed by the fit. He greeted Miller with a hug, and was so overcome by the sartorial statement that he had to step back, take another glance, and readjust his own tie.

Pinterest GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT

The garment comes from Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli's recent collaboration with Italian sportswear label Moncler as part of their new Geniuses program. Piccioli reimagined Moncler's iconic puffer jackets as a series of column-like, near monastic gowns in a variety of colors. Though the collection was originally shown on a cast of female models, their unisex appeal didn't go unnoticed. In W 's recent exploration of post-apocalyptic style , photographer Tim Walker and stylist Sarah Moonves put white versions of the collection on a mixed-gender cast.

Pinterest Photograph by Tim Walker; Styled by Sara Moonves.

While designers who traditionally produce womenswear have dabbled in garments that blur the gender spectrum, menswear is only now just catching up. There certainly seems to be a demand for it as well. Miller is just one of a growing number of young celebrities who may be mostly cast in male roles on screen, but aren't so eager to identify strictly as male offscreen or on the red carpet. 13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman and Love, Simon standout Keiynan Lonsdale are certainly pushing boundaries as well. Though, with major parts in two mega-franchises, the DC Universe and Fantastic Beasts , Miller may be the most high profile. Indeed, the appearance comes in the same week in which Miller's eye-popping spread for GQ Style also went viral.

